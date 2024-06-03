Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.33. Approximately 121,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 358,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

