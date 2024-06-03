Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.