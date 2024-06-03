Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Man Wah
