Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.