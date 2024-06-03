Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

