Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Insider Alan Steele Sells 700,000 Shares

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) insider Alan Steele sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.53), for a total transaction of A$560,000.00 ($373,333.33).

Mayfield Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

About Mayfield Group

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

