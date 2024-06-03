MBIA (NYSE:MBI) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MBIA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

