Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.
Medacta Group Stock Performance
Shares of MEDGF stock remained flat at $83.91 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Medacta Group has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $86.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91.
About Medacta Group
