Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEDGF stock remained flat at $83.91 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Medacta Group has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $86.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

About Medacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine procedures. Medacta Group SA was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.