Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

