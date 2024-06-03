MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

