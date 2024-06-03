Meritage Group LP Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.94. 3,212,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,784. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $146.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

