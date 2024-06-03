Meritage Group LP Buys 4,793 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 6.3% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $274,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,807,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

