Meritage Group LP Purchases 64 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,575. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.40.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

