Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,007. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Methanex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

