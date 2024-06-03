Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $77,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.