Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $155.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $128.84 and last traded at $126.19. 6,365,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,215,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

