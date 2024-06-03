Miller Investment Management LP Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 29,037,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

