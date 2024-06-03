Miller Investment Management LP Sells 56,448 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,448 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 7,385,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,411. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

