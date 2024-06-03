Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,866,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 8,025,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98,666.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.