Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 during trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.91.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

