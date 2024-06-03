Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 during trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.91.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
