Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $240.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

