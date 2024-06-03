Mizuho Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $38.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

