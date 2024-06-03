Mizuho Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average is $204.84. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 133.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

