Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Templates stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MTEM remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Friday. 74,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 984.38% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

