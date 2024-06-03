Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

