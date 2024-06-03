Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Mondelez International stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
