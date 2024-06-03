Monero Price Up 6.8% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.54 or 0.00220638 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $70.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,198.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.03 or 0.00676962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00120339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00062191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00089089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,445,159 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

