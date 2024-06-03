Monro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.9%.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Monro has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monro Company Profile

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

