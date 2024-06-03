Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

