MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is Finepoint Capital LP’s Largest Position

Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,584 shares during the quarter. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics comprises approximately 15.4% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $54,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLTX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,930. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

