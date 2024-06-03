Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund comprises 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 573,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 94,672 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. 8,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

