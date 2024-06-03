Morgan Stanley Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,468.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

