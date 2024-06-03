Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Increased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 511,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

