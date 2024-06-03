Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

