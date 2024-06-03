Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 1,189,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,984,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
