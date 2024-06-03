Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 1,189,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,984,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

