National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$115.17.

TSE:NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.41. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

