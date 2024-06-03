Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 4.8%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 1,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Nayax Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

