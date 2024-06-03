Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 4.8%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 1,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Nayax Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

