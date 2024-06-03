nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

