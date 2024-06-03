nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $60,703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

