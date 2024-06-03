NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.90 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00010511 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.90 billion and $276.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00051103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,805,530 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,981,220 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,708,510 with 1,081,811,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.26810702 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $255,681,444.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

