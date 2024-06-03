Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

