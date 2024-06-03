NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,013,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,881. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

