NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,105,600. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. 5,122,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,930. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

