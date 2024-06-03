NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

