NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91,584 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,405,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,491. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

