NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 160,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,318. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDS. Barclays lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

