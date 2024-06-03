Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $696.52 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,961,688,745 coins and its circulating supply is 44,283,436,938 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

