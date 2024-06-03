Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $694.07 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,434.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.13 or 0.00677076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00120010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00062253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00220431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00089351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,964,024,734 coins and its circulating supply is 44,284,955,576 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

