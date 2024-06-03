New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. 910,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,274. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $542.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

