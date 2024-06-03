Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

