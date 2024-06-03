NextCure’s (NXTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NextCure Price Performance

NXTC opened at $1.54 on Friday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

