Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.52.

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

